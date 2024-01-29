The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Shyft Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $387.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.70. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.70 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

