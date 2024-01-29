The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after buying an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after buying an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $69.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

