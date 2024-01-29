The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 152.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $34.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.