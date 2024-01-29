THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $113.60 on Monday. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.93.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after purchasing an additional 79,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.