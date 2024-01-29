THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 127.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

