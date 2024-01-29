Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TIM were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in TIM in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in TIM by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,785,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after buying an additional 786,452 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in TIM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TIM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000.

TIM Trading Up 0.6 %

TIMB stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

TIM Announces Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.85%. Analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on TIM from $18.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

About TIM

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

