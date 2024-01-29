Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Short Interest Update

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

TKCBY stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. Tokai Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

