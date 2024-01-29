Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Update

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trainline Stock Down 2.9 %

TNLIF opened at $4.00 on Monday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

