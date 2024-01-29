Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in January

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.4 days.

Transat A.T. Stock Up 1.8 %

TRZBF opened at $3.01 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

