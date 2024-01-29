Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in January

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.4 days.
Transat A.T. Stock Up 1.8 %
TRZBF opened at $3.01 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.
About Transat A.T.
