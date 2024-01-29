Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.