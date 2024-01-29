Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 154,414.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

