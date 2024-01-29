Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $21.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 2.80.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.