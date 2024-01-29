Truist Financial Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $68.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.38.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,605,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $165,796,000 after buying an additional 60,447 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

