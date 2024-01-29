Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com cut Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Trustmark

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.