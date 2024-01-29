TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 273,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.27 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.42.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $572.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

