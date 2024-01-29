Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Holdings Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWO. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 107.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.88. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -374.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $46,028.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $46,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $48,374.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $594,605 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

