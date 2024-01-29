Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Short Interest Update

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.4 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

TYRA opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

