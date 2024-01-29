U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

