U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of USEG opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
