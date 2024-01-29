UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBE Trading Up 4.6 %

UBE stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. UBE has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

UBE Company Profile

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

