UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
UBE Trading Up 4.6 %
UBE stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. UBE has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.
UBE Company Profile
