Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 527,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,541 shares of company stock valued at $520,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $37.72 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

