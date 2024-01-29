Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.