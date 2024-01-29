Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $240.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

