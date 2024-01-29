United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after buying an additional 581,870 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.