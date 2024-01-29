United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $159.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
