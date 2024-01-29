Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 565.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after buying an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $137.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.50%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

