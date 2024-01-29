Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,814,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,148,000 after purchasing an additional 72,413 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $231.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $335.60.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.