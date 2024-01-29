VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

