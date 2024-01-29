VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $188.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.10 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.61.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.