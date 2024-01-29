Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $503.40 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $343.39 and a 12-month high of $513.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

