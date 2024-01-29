Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 522.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $270.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.31 and a twelve month high of $272.88.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

