Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $282.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $212.07 and a 1-year high of $285.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.