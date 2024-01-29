Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

