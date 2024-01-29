Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,291 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $47.40 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4,744.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

