Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.