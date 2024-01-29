VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.11 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $121,447.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,193.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

