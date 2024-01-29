Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Veritex stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 788.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

