Versor Investments LP Acquires 26,506 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 245.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

