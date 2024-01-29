Versor Investments LP Acquires 4,911 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after buying an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

