Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 28.8% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

