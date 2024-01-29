Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 10,820 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $1,619,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 840.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after buying an additional 867,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 18.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,095,000 after buying an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

View Our Latest Report on Vontier

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.