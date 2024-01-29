Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $322,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $839.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $756.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $687.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

