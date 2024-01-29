Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 49.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 304.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $147.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

