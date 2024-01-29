Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,957 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 25.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in KLA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in KLA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.11.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $599.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.