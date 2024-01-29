Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 8,063 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in E. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 8.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 107.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 61.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. Analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.4862 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

