Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 8,775 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $202.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.81. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $211.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares in the company, valued at $156,779,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,449,753.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,779,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,103 shares of company stock valued at $104,828,404. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

