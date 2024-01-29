Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of VIA stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.