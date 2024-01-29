Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIA stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.