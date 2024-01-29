Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $721.37 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 316,258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $721,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $154.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.