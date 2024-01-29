Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $43.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

