Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.4 %

WBD stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.