WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Financial Contrast

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WCF Bancorp and Kearny Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Kearny Financial has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Kearny Financial 7.26% 4.56% 0.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kearny Financial $296.48 million 1.69 $40.81 million $0.37 21.00

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kearny Financial pays out 118.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products. It operates through full-service offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

